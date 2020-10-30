 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Considine
LETTER

LETTER: Vote Considine

I no longer recognized the Republican Party--so I left it. I am appalled by the Republicans’ raw power grab and absolute refusal to govern responsibly. I am working to send Dave Considine back to the Assembly to represent the 81st District because he is committed to solving problems with sensible solutions. His work on education, mental health, transportation and tourism has shown his ability to do just that. One of his priorities since he took office was to push for a nonpartisan redistricting process. We cannot afford to replace Considine with a Republican who will toe the party line and stand in the way of fixing the problems Wisconsin faces. I will be voting for Considine and I urge you to do so, too.

David Murphy, Baraboo 

