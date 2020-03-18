LETTER: Vote Delmar Scanlon for District 7 Sauk County Board
LETTER

LETTER: Vote Delmar Scanlon for District 7 Sauk County Board

I have personally decided not to run for the Sauk County Board due to going back to school full time and being involved in the Reedsburg City Council. I want to go on record as endorsing Delmar Scanlon for District 7 of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors. Scanlon is a longtime resident of Sauk County and a qualified candidate for County Board of Supervisors. I am confident that Scanlon has the best interest of Sauk County and the residents at heart and will be a great Sauk County Board Supervisor. He is a great advocate for children who suffered from abuse, a family man, and a United States Navy Veteran. Vote Delmar Scanlon for District 7 Sauk County Board of Supervisors on April 7.

Craig Braunschweig, Reedsburg

