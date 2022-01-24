LETTER: Vote for a mayor with a heart of gold

Never in my life have I met someone with such a good heart and intentions for the betterment of others. He goes above and beyond to help small businesses succeed in the city of Portage. Working side by side with him, I saw his attention to detail and persistence. A person of that stature is someone we as a community need to have in office, a real go-getter. I cannot begin to imagine the progress he would accomplish for us.

There is also all the work he has done with the Portage Skatepark, providing a good example for future generations. He has taken something he is very passionate about, and put forth his talent to give our youth a sense of belonging and direction. He teaches them responsibility and respect for themselves and others. I have witnessed first hand what Kyle Little is capable of. He sincerely cares. He is the definition of community strong. He has united so many through a common purpose. It is with my full heart and mind that I support Kyle Little for mayor. He will make decisions deliberately and wholeheartedly for the city of Portage.