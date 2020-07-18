LETTER: Vote for Abby Lowery

Vote for Abby Lowery

Over the past couple years, I’ve had the good fortune of getting to know Abby Lowery, who is a candidate for the 37th Assembly District this fall. I first met her at a workshop I attended, where she presented. She’s always been receptive to my questions and concerns and willing to assist where she can. Abby has been elected to the DeForest village board twice and each time made the time and effort to knock on as many doors as possible to hear from and listen to constituents. She is also a volunteer meal delivery driver. Abby has been a valuable and helpful resource for me and I believe she will do the same to advocate for all residents of the 37th Assembly District. As a former special education teacher, Abby deeply understands the value of (and need to fully fund) public education and support programs for individuals with disabilities. She will fight for fair maps and work across the aisle to create legislation that will benefit all Wisconsinites. I firmly believe by voting for Abby Lowery on November 3rd, you’ll be supporting someone who will represent the best interests of the residents of the 37th Assembly District.