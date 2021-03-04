LETTER: Vote for Almeida, Retzlaff, and Westphal

Looking back at this school year, I wonder how our district and school board could have better served students and taxpayers of our community. As a former educator, having a master of education in Curriculum and Instruction, I understand the rigors of education, curriculum, and the challenge of communication. I keep falling back to the same concepts, transparency and accountability.

One example is the return of kids to full-time school. Principals have indicated in school board meetings that students are suffering: Academically iReady growth, first, and fifth grade reading is down; more F’s at the high school than previous years; student engagement decreased; and students reporting more mental health strain. However, despite this, the decision was made to continue to have kids in hybrid learning, while other surrounding schools are back full-time with no COVID increases.

This past year, parental input was rejected by decision makers. We need accountability and transparency back in our schools, school board members that will rise to the challenge of making tough decisions, and who are willing to be held accountable. On April 6, please vote for Leo Almeida, Ross Retzlaff, and Heather Westphal, who will demonstrate the transparency and accountability we need.

Emilia Blake, Reedsburg