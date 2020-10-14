LETTER: Vote for Arndt

I encourage you to vote for Melisa Arndt for 42nd District Assembly Representative.
Arndt and her husband are good, solid neighbors who understand the struggles of middle-class Wisconsin families. Arndt is hard-working and smart, and will stand up for us in Madison. She has shown strong community spirit for years with her Army Reserve service, her career as a nurse, and her volunteering for church events and local EMS. She will fight for equitable health care (including for those with pre-existing conditions), good safe schools for our kids, better roads, and responsible environmental and drinking water management. Unlike many career politicians, she will listen closely to her constituents to ensure our concerns are heard in Madison.
Arndt will bring positive change to our lives, and I hope you support her at the polls on Nov. 3. Or, consider voting for Arndt sooner, by absentee ballot, or early in-person at the polls (starting Oct. 20). Remember, in a few seconds, you can check your registration status, make sure your address is current, order your absentee ballot, and find your polling locations at myvote.wi.gov and www.iwillvote.com. And tell your friends and family: Arndt for Assembly.
Christian Wood, Lodi
