LETTER: Vote for Arndt

Arndt and her husband are good, solid neighbors who understand the struggles of middle-class Wisconsin families. Arndt is hard-working and smart, and will stand up for us in Madison. She has shown strong community spirit for years with her Army Reserve service, her career as a nurse, and her volunteering for church events and local EMS. She will fight for equitable health care (including for those with pre-existing conditions), good safe schools for our kids, better roads, and responsible environmental and drinking water management. Unlike many career politicians, she will listen closely to her constituents to ensure our concerns are heard in Madison.