LETTER: Vote for Biden to restore our Western alliance

As an escapee from Soviet dictatorship, I am strongly anti-communist.

Fortunately, all recent presidents, both Democrat, from Kennedy to Obama, and Republican, from Reagan to Bush, were committed to the Western alliance which has held both fascism and communism at bay.

In 2020, America has yet another Democratic presidential candidate with a strong record of support for NATO and the Western alliance. While the sitting Republican president constantly attacks our entire national security infrastructure— not just our longstanding alliances — but even the FBI and CIA, Vice-President Joe Biden affirms “NATO’s ability to remain the world’s strongest alliance.”

How many know that the U.S. was the only member to invoke NATO’s famous Article 5 in the aftermath of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks, and that 1,400 allied soldiers died in our subsequent Middle Eastern wars?

On Aug. 23, the Baltics celebrate that day in 1989, when two million Lithuanians, Latvians, and Estonians formed a human chain, known as the Baltic Way, in a peaceful movement that ultimately toppled the Soviet empire. We can now topple the threat that we face from Putin and his friend in the White House by voting for Joe Biden in November.

Nijole Etzwiler, Baraboo