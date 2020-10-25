LETTER: Vote for Biden

In 1933 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt decreed that we are “a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world.” The same holds true 87 years later as a worldwide pandemic infects millions, and has killed over 218,000 Americans, while a cruel, corrupt, conscienceless president turns a blind eye, lines his and his family’s pockets and destroys our democratic institutions.

He’s violated the Hatch Act, thumbed his nose at the Emoluments Clauses, locked kids in cages, told us citizens over 20,000 lies, called fallen American soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” bragged about sexually abusing women, cozied up to dictators, obstructed justice, sought to imprison opponents, conspired with the Russians, illegally paid off women for their silence after sex, and saddled us with dozens of incompetent ideologues on the federal bench.

One-issue voters and jubilant fellow money-grubbers are smitten with him, as are phony Christians like Jerry “I Like to Watch” Falwell Jr., the QAnon crowd, the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Bois, the KKK, the Michigan militia, and a camouflage-clad collection of other gun-toting, white-supremacists.

The presidential election provides a chance to take back our country: Vote for Joe Biden.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells