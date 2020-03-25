LETTER: Vote for candidates not under investigation

Our Sauk County Board of Supervisors needs the continued, strong, leadership of Peter Vedro, chair, and Bill Hambrecht, vice chair.

Disarray in county government is understandable. Evidence of potential ethical as well as criminal violations of four supervisors pertaining to board responsibilities has been submitted to the Wisconsin Attorney General. Citizens cannot take a chance on changing county leadership if we are to get to the bottom of the troubles caused by this minority of board members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On your ballot for the April 7 election, at the entry for Sauk County Supervisor, vote for one of these candidates if in your district: Thomas Kriegl, Lynn Erberl, Patricia Rego, Bob Newport, John Dietz, Mark Waldon, Glen Johnson, Kristin White Eagle, Shane Gibson, Vedro, John Miller, Tim Reppen, Robert Nelson, Bryant Hazard, Jean Berlin, Kevin Lins, David Reik, Sandy May Cook, Scott Alexander, William Hambrecht, Paul Hefty, and Valerie McAuliffe. These candidates are not under investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General.

For strong, ethical, transparent leadership of our county, re-elect Vedro and Hambrecht to the Sauk County Board and support the above candidates. Vote April 7 or request an absentee ballot before April 2 by going to myvote.wi.gov.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo