LETTER: Vote for candidates that will work for Wisconsin
LETTER

It must be nice to be paid over $50,000 a year and not have to go to work for the last six months.

Our state legislators, led by Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, have not met to work on any piece of legislation since mid-April. During a pandemic that is rocking our communities and over burdening our hospitals, they have refused to work on a plan to help the citizens of Wisconsin. While legislators in neighboring Michigan and Minnesota have met and passed bills to help their citizens, our GOP leaders have done nothing. Maybe it is time to give them some permanent time off and vote some one who will actually show up and work for us. Like the old saying, politicians are like dirty diapers- both need to be changed frequently before they begin to smell. Let's vote for change on Nov. 3.

Mary Krieger, Mayville 

