LETTER: Vote for Lowery

Voters in the 37th Assembly District are lucky to have Abigail Lowery running for the seat.

In addition to Abigail’s lifelong experience and dedication to children, public schools, public libraries, housing, and people in her community (she’s a volunteer meal deliverer as well!), she also brings a sense of humor, enthusiasm, and joy to whatever she does.

She has campaigned in an open, positive manner--refusing to trash her opponent--and has gone out to almost every community in the 37th Assembly District to hold safe open-air listening sessions. In amusing fashion, Hudson, her family’s dog, has also made regular campaign appearances.

Because she is a communicative, informed, and engaged Board member, she has twice been elected to be a DeForest Village Trustee by large margins. As a state legislator, she will be just as communicative, informed, and engaged.

This would be a marked change from her opponent who—even in pre-pandemic days--refused to hold listening sessions, meet with constituents, or even go to his Capitol office on a regular basis.

Vote for someone who will love her job, work hard at it, and represent all her constituents, no matter what party they belong to.

Vote for Abigail Lowery.

Laura Gottlieb, Madison