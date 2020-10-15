LETTER: Vote for Lowery

Abigail Lowery is running for Wisconsin Assembly District 37. I have voted for her because, she supports three issues that are important to me:

1. Expansion of Medicaid in Wisconsin by acceptance of millions of federal dollars just waiting there to come to Wisconsin; and

2. Ever-improvement of public education, full funding of same, yet including a proper minor role for educational experimentation; and

3. Fair maps (anti-gerrymandering): Wisconsin badly needs fair-maps voting redistricting - something like the Iowa method – something like what was proposed in 2019 Assembly Bill 303 and 2019 Senate Bill 288, both of which were defeated by the far right wing Republican legislature.

Abigail Lowery’s opponent, a super conservative Walker Republican, opposes all three of those good ideas. I know it is hard to understand, but John Jagler opposes Medicaid funded by federal dollars and has joined his fellow Republicans in refusing to accept the federal funds. He favors private education over public education. And, he likes the current way we draw voting districts, all of which have been manipulated shamelessly by his party.

Vote for a 21st century Wisconsin. Vote for Abigail Lowery.

John Scepanski, DeForest