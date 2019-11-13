When Wisconsin residents head to the polls for the April 2020 election, they will face an important question, do they support additional rights for Wisconsin crime victims?
For anyone who has been the victim of a crime or seen a loved one become a victim, the answer is obvious. As a survivor and a mother to survivors, I know how important victims’ rights are throughout the difficult legal process. I’ve seen firsthand how limited victims’ rights are in our current legal system, and the need to level the playing field between victims and the accused.
That’s why I support the proposal to amend the state constitution to strengthen victims’ rights, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I believe that this amendment will make a huge difference in the lives of crime victims, granting them simple rights like the right to timely information about their own case or the right to be heard throughout the legal process.
You have free articles remaining.
I hope you’ll join me in voting yes on the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment and help give victims the equal rights they deserve.
Abbie Kenyon, Reedsburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)