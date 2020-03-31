LETTER: Vote for Marsy's Law and victim rights

In 2004, I became a victim when I was kidnapped, beaten with a baseball bat, suffocated, dumped in a snow-filled trash can, and left to die in a frozen storage shed. I saw very clearly how victims need more of a voice in the legal process that followed. That’s why I became a leading proponent of the crime victim’s constitutional amendment now up for a vote this April.

The amendment, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, seeks to strengthen the rights of crime victims to ensure their rights are equal alongside those of the accused. No more, no less. The amendment will clarify and strengthen the victims’ rights currently in our state constitution, and elevate some rights victims currently have in state law to ensure they are not automatically trumped by the constitutional rights of the accused.

As a survivor, I imagine all the times invoking Marsy’s Law would have made a difference in my case. But, I am most hopeful for what it can do to help survivors in the future. I ask you to join me in standing up for crime victims and vote “Yes” on additional rights of crime victims when you mark your ballot.

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, Waterford