LETTER: Vote for Nico for Dodgeland School Board

On April 7, you have an opportunity to cast your ballot for school board for someone who will put the needs of our students first. That person is Carla Nico. She is a Dodgeland parent, school volunteer and a business owner. She understands what it means to make decisions with the best interest of all Dodgeland students in mind.

I am a Dodgeland parent of four and I also currently serve on the school board as the clerk of the Dodgeland School District. In my professional role, I am a clinical instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing. I believe that Nico is the best candidate to serve on the Dodgeland School Board.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our board needs people that will work together and never lose sight of our mission to “Make Dodgeland the Road to a Better Tomorrow” for all of our students. Nico is the best person to fill that role.

On April 7, I urge you to vote for Nico for Dodgeland School Board.

Stacy Schmitt, Juneau