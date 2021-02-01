LETTER: Vote for Pridemore not Jagler

Wisconsin’s Spring Primary Election is Feb. 16. The clear choice is Don Pridemore. He is the true conservative in the race. His opponent, John Jagler knows that Pridemore is the true conservative and that is why instead of facing him on issues that really matter to voters, Jagler worked to disqualify Pridemore on a technicality in his nomination papers.

When asked, Jagler wouldn’t deny that he was behind the challenge filed by his friend, Stephen Hepp. Fortunately Pridemore prevailed in this petty attempt when the Wisconsin Election Board voted to keep him on the ballot. Pridemore is pro-police, pro-Second Amendment, pro-school freedom of choice, pro-life and pro-constitution. He was vice-chair of the Assembly Election Committee and wrote several bills signed into law that reformed the election process and expanded observer rights.

Now more than ever, we need someone who will clean up our elections and restore our faith in the outcome of elections to come. Vote for proven honesty and integrity in a principled elected official. Vote Pridemore on Feb. 16 in the Primary Election. Then vote for Pridemore again on April 6 in the General Election.

Debra Stein, Waterloo