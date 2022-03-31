LETTER: Vote for Ryan in District 1

On April 5, Wisconsin Dells voters will have a chance to elect a new Columbia County Board member for District 1. Wisconsin Dells is on the far edge of Columbia County and is certainly not the biggest city in the county, so it is important that residents elect the right person to represent the unique interests of our community.

Without someone actively fighting for the Dells, county funds and services can easily be allocated elsewhere. Wisconsin Dells citizens and business owners put an awful lot of money into Columbia County so they should get a fair share of services in return.

I am a lifelong resident of the Dells, graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, raised my kids here and have more than 40 years experience in tourism, hospitality and public service. I am fully aware of how special this area is and I understand the needs of our community. Simply put, I am the best choice to represent the people of Wisconsin Dells on the Columbia County Board.

First and foremost, get out and vote on April 5. While you are there, please check the box for Troy Ryan for Columbia County District 1 supervisor. Thank you in advance.

Troy Ryan, Wisconsin Dells