LETTER: Vote for the Democratic Party candidates

Nov. 3, American citizens must renew Lincoln's promise. We must select representatives at all levels that support Lincoln's vision. America's founding belief is that all human beings are created equal. Achieving this requires that we citizens connect to our fellow citizens, that we have empathy for each other. Self-government of, by, and for the people is the only means to promote the freedom of all Americans.

America has a President and political party that believe they are entitled to do anything to stay in power. Voter suppression, gerrymandering, complex legal requirements to vote, inconvenient times & places for voting, using our government property for campaigns, and reducing the capacity of our United States Postal Service are being used to influence the vote. They ignore our founding values.

November 3rd, or before, vote for the party whose ideology is democracy itself -- government of, by and for the people. Vote for the Democratic Party candidates.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo