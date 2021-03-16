LETTER: Vote for Thome and Underly

All elections matter. Yes, including the upcoming election on April 6 which includes our local Baraboo School Board and Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction races. I am here to endorse two champions of equity for all of our students; write-in candidate Nancy Thome for Baraboo School Board and Dr. Jill Underly for DPI chief.

There are two open seats for the Baraboo School Board. Only one person, Alex Schenck is on the ballot. The other would need to be filled via a write-in candidacy. Thome would be an excellent choice for your other vote, but it needs to be done via write-in. You can know that when she comes to the school board meetings she has done her homework and understands the issues our schools face during these tumultuous times. Thome has been a champion of equity for all students. She is a voice our students need.