LETTER: Vote for Thome

I encourage you to write in Nancy Thome for the open seat on the Baraboo School Board in the April 6 election. Alex Schenck is running unopposed for one seat and no one is on the ballot for the second seat.

I have known Thome for 10 of the 21 years she has lived in Baraboo. Having been on the board for the past three years, she has participated in many critical discussions and decisions. I have been impressed with her responsiveness to her constituents. She has listened to all and made thoughtful decisions based on what is best for students. She is committed to education for all students and is supportive of faculty and staff. Her willingness to work with others is an added asset to her participation on the board. Vote for Thome for school board.