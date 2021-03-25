LETTER: Vote for Thurow

As a resident of District 9 for more than 45 years, I want to take this opportunity to publicly endorse incumbent, Mary Kathleen Thurow, for alderperson. She was appointed last April to this position due to the failing health of her husband, Dennis Thurow. She has given 150% during this past year and will continue to do so. I have never seen such dedication and follow through with all issues and concerns in our district. She truly cares about our community and its people. Vote Thurow for alderperson of District 9 on April 6. You won’t regret it.