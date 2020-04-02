LETTER: Vote for transparency of Sauk County Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several newspaper columns and candidates have called for transparency in Sauk County Board governance. Baraboo News Republic archives and county board minutes provide information so voters can determine which candidates practice transparency.

In 2011, county safety and risk manager Carl Gruber refused the BNR information on a truck accident by a work release inmate. The newspaper sued, won in court, releasing documents, costing $5,000 in attorney fees.

Renae Frey, administrative coordinator, signed a resignation agreement December 2016. Taxpayers paid her $135,000. It required secrecy of her, Chairman Marty Krueger and the county attorney.

The BNR sued Sauk County for refusing emails pertaining to the Oct. 26, 2016, death of a man in his condemned trailer, and for the applications of final candidates for administrative coordinator hired in January 2017.

Judge Mark Slater ruled for the newspaper. At the April 29, 2019, board meeting supervisors Tom Kriegl, Pat Rego, Bob Newport, John Dietz, Glen Johnson, Shane Gibson, Peter Vedro, John Miller, Tim Reppen, Scott Von Asten, Jean Berlin, Kevin Lins, Dave Reik, Bill Hambrecht and Valerie McAuliffe voted to settle the lawsuit and give the newspaper the documents.