 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vote for Trump
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Vote for Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Donald Trump was elected, I felt, as many of faith and Christian evangelists, that God’s hands were on the 45th President of the United States.

Even the Amish people of America who are renowned for their forthright values and insistence on living a simple and virtuous life have turned out for buggy parades to support President Donald Trump. That a group of Amish would turn out for the President, a man, for whom self-restraint and abstemiousness are not known as prominent characteristics, tells most that his accomplishments, not his style, are what matters most.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has the support of BLM, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa. The former, has Marxist leaders and the latter, is a militant group of misfits. While Biden calls for taking funds from the police, his stormtroopers create havoc throughout the United States. Biden “reimagines policing” and wants social workers responding to one of the most dangerous scenarios that police confront, domestic violence. Can you “reimagine” two social workers responding to a domestic violence scene with paper and pen?

A sign on Highway 12 makes police feelings clear on what should happen during this election cycle.

Vote Trump Nov. 3.

Fred Williams, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Trump out

We all know that the United States has lost over 200,000 American lives to the corona virus pandemic. That is a fact.

Opinion

LETTER: Hypocrisy abounds

Christianity was once a bedrock of moral and ethical values, held steadfast for generations. The Ten Commandments were etched in stone.

Opinion

LETTER: Washington power grab

Six weeks before the Presidential Election Mitch McConnell wants to bring to vote a Supreme Court nominee -- a kind, thoughtful gesture initia…

Opinion

LETTER: Fair maps for Wisconsin

Mistrust our government's management of the coronavirus? Worried about national security, eroded checks and balances, worsening climate change…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News