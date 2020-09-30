LETTER: Vote for Trump

When Donald Trump was elected, I felt, as many of faith and Christian evangelists, that God’s hands were on the 45th President of the United States.

Even the Amish people of America who are renowned for their forthright values and insistence on living a simple and virtuous life have turned out for buggy parades to support President Donald Trump. That a group of Amish would turn out for the President, a man, for whom self-restraint and abstemiousness are not known as prominent characteristics, tells most that his accomplishments, not his style, are what matters most.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, has the support of BLM, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa. The former, has Marxist leaders and the latter, is a militant group of misfits. While Biden calls for taking funds from the police, his stormtroopers create havoc throughout the United States. Biden “reimagines policing” and wants social workers responding to one of the most dangerous scenarios that police confront, domestic violence. Can you “reimagine” two social workers responding to a domestic violence scene with paper and pen?

A sign on Highway 12 makes police feelings clear on what should happen during this election cycle.

Vote Trump Nov. 3.

Fred Williams, Baraboo