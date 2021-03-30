LETTER: Vote for Winker

In our area of Wisconsin, if you talk about candidates running for local office, you hear, “They are all the same, looking out for themselves, avoiding responsibility, unaccountable to the people.”

That’s certainly true in Watertown. Our Assembly rep is running to replace Scott Fitzgerald. John Jagler lays low, avoids any public forums, and waits for the mailers that flow from the big-money corporate interests that support him. His flyer says he will work on pandemic recovery, but this is the same person who was part of the GOP refusal to help the governor to address the crisis over the last year. More than 250 days the legislature was out-of-session.

A different kind of leader is running who will show up: for your family, your health, and your jobs. Melissa Winker is running to be your representative in the 13th Senate District.

She recently shocked the mayor of Mayville, in Dodge County, by meeting with him to listen on the concerns of small towns and rural areas. The mayor is not used to elected officials, state or federal, taking the time to listen, to share visions, to promote shared ideals and ideas.

Ready for a change. Vote for Winker. We deserve better.

Ben Adams, Watertown