LETTER: Vote for Winker
LETTER

LETTER: Vote for Winker

There is an important election coming up Tuesday, the State Senate special election. By far Melissa Winker stands out to me as the best candidate.

I ran in this State Assembly District, which includes the city of Columbus, in November. It was my honor and a deep pleasure to get to know people in this area. You told me what was most important to you and how you wanted a state legislator to listen and be there for you. I am confident that she, if elected, would work hard for you, show up, listen, and strongly advocate for what you need.

I have never seen a candidate work so hard. She has crisscrossed this vast Senate District to not only earn votes, but also to talk to people. If elected, she would work hard for you whether you voted for her or not. She would do it because she understands public service. She respects and appreciates our representative democracy.

Vote for a change that would positively impact your lives. Please vote for Winker Tuesday and encourage others to do so as well. Thank you.

Abigail Lowery, DeForest

