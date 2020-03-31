LETTER: Vote Graff for mayor of Waupun

I encourage you to vote for Jay Graff as the new mayor of Waupun. I first met him when I was chairman of the 150th anniversary of Waupun in 1989. He provided military vehicles for the citizens to enjoy.
Graff has maintained his interest in Waupun history and the well-being of Waupun. I am bothered when members of the council that have never been in either museum, force decisions onto the Historical Society Board. I am bothered that the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be evicted. As storage disappears there is talk of throwing out or selling items given to the museums.
Several times I talked with the council about the lack of handicapped accessibility to the Carnegie Building. I am getting aged to the point where I am unable to use the stairs. The city clerk, Kyle Clark, informed me the Carnegie Building is an historic landmark and they didn’t have to do anything. This response indicated a lack of interest in what I was doing or handicapped people wanting to see the museum. The problem is compounded because there is only one entrance/exit. If a fire were to occur it is very likely people would die.
Jim Laird, Waupun
