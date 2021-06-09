LETTER: Vote Houchin on June 15

The upcoming special election for Assembly District 37 will certainly provide choice for the voters. With eight candidates on the Republican ticket, the voters have options like never before. From my perspective, there is not much of a choice as one candidate stands out amongst the others – Cathy Houchin. Yes, she has the attributes one looks for in a representative. Having worked with her on the Dodge County Board I find her to be a great listener, decisive, hardworking, and thorough. She has the drive and desire to do what is right, not what is convenient or easy. She is a strong 2nd Amendment proponent, a prolife advocate, and a staunch conservative. With a desire to shrink government and grow business in Wisconsin, she is the logical choice in the crowded field. Please vote Houchin on June 15.