LETTER: Vote in the 37th State Assembly election

Politics has a bad reputation. Nevertheless, exercise your right to vote in the upcoming 37th State Assembly race by voting in the Republican Primary on June 15 or waiting until the General Election on July 13 and choosing between three candidates at that time. In so doing, choose individuals who pledge to change the dysfunctional way that business is conducted in Madison currently.

Believe it or not, the state legislature officially met 20 times in 2020 and 14 times in 2019. What a joke for these elected officials to call themselves representatives of the people. Be sure to vote for persons who support bipartisanship and problem solving versus the hyper partisanship that exists today.

A huge factor in this irresponsible behavior is gerrymandering which both parties have been guilty of but not to the extent Republicans have redrawn boundaries to protect themselves from having competitive races within their legislative districts. Support candidates that favor “fair maps” being drawn up by third party officials using 2020 census data. Anything less will continue the extreme partisanship we have now.

Lastly, municipal clerks referred 30 persons to prosecutors for voting illegally out of 3.3 million who voted in the November elections. So much for rampant voter fraud as a campaign issue.

Ken Berg, Watertown