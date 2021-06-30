LETTER: Vote in the special election

The Republican candidate is 25-years-old, has lived in the district three years, has worked for two years as a legislative assistant at the Capitol and talks the talk of someone who wants to continue the gridlock of extreme partisanship that currently exists in Madison. He favors a continuation of gerrymandering which realigns our state and federal elective office boundaries every 10 years, after census data is made available, in such a way that competitive political races are avoided, if at all possible. The consequence of their actions is a one party – Republican - rule type of government in Wisconsin that is undeniably dysfunctional in the way it operates and a huge embarrassment to the people they are supposed to represent.