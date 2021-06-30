LETTER: Vote in the special election

Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District has a special election on July 13, and there are three choices for voters to choose from.
The Republican candidate is 25-years-old, has lived in the district three years, has worked for two years as a legislative assistant at the Capitol and talks the talk of someone who wants to continue the gridlock of extreme partisanship that currently exists in Madison. He favors a continuation of gerrymandering which realigns our state and federal elective office boundaries every 10 years, after census data is made available, in such a way that competitive political races are avoided, if at all possible. The consequence of their actions is a one party – Republican - rule type of government in Wisconsin that is undeniably dysfunctional in the way it operates and a huge embarrassment to the people they are supposed to represent.
The Democratic and Independent candidates for this office favor a “fair maps” approach where the boundaries for these political offices are to be realigned in a more professional, unbiased manner so that competitive political races are much more likely to occur. The result of this approach is the likelihood of a more vibrant two-party system, which we would all benefit from.
I don’t know about you, but I am voting for change and not status quo, and I hope you will too.
Ken Berg, Watertown