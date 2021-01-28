LETTER: Vote Jagler for State Senate

I served two terms as mayor of Columbus from 2013-2017. During my time as mayor, I found Rep. John Jagler to be very helpful to Columbus. On Feb. 16, I will be supporting Jagler for the Senate. His leadership, experience and concern will be an asset to us.

Jagler was most helpful in the city’s dealings with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He was able to assist in getting the DOT to add traffic lights at the intersection of Highways 16 and 60 and in repaving Highway 16 and James Street through the entire city. The needed improvements will benefit the Columbus and regional economy for years to come.

In July 2015, Columbus suffered a major storm downing trees and power lines across the city. We were very fortunate to not have suffered any loss of life, but the city suffered significant costs in restoring power and cleaning up trees. Jagler immediately reached out and worked with city staff to get financial assistance from the State Emergency Response Fund.

Jagler’s long tenure as a resident of Watertown and his experience in the Assembly make him the best choice to represent us in the State Senate.

Kelly Crombie, Columbus