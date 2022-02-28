 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: Vote Johnson and the Trump Cult out

  • 0

Some people believe Sen. Ron Johnson’s Trump/GOP is the party for rural America. Rural America had about a 17% poverty rate (www.irp.wisc.edu/poverty-in-rural-america-then-now).

President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bills lifted 3 million children out of poverty and provided billions for small business rescues and income increases for working Americans. (www.businessinsider.com › child-tax-credit)

Some people believe farmers are very rich. Big farmers often have millions of dollars in farm machinery. But the machinery is often highly leveraged. Sometimes the equipment can only be worked on by the dealer. Some dealers wanted to make sure they got all the maintenance money. They wrote into their sales contracts that “only” the dealers can do maintenance on the machinery. Farmers work on a small profit margin. Many are skilled enough to work on their own equipment.

Montana Senator John Tester (D), a farmer, passes a bill allowing farmers to continue to repair their machinery. Senator Ron Johnson crazy talks about mouthwash and violent Antifa members storming the capital with “legitimate political discourse.” Johnson is an absurd embarrassment.

People are also reading…

Johnson and the Trump cult care for Trump conspiracies, not for rural America or for children stuck in poverty. Help America. Peacefully vote the cult out of our government.

Dan Holzman, Baraboo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: It’s about the policies

Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic …

LETTER: Thanks for your support

I’m writing this letter to thank you all for your hard work, dedication, and support to my campaign. I know that you are all busy with many ot…

LETTER: Preserve voting rights

The Republican state legislature is upside down on voting rights and voting procedures. The Declaration of Independence states after our self …

LETTER: Thank you Mayor Nelson

Dear Mayor Rob Nelson, I just read your article in the Feb. 17, Baraboo News Republic and I must say thank you. Thank you for taking the time …

LETTER: Thanks for your support

Reedsburg Ambulance Crew thanks all area businesses and community members who helped to make our 40th annual 9-pin bowling tournament a succes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News