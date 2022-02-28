LETTER: Vote Johnson and the Trump Cult out

Some people believe Sen. Ron Johnson’s Trump/GOP is the party for rural America. Rural America had about a 17% poverty rate (www.irp.wisc.edu/poverty-in-rural-america-then-now).
President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bills lifted 3 million children out of poverty and provided billions for small business rescues and income increases for working Americans. (www.businessinsider.com › child-tax-credit)
Some people believe farmers are very rich. Big farmers often have millions of dollars in farm machinery. But the machinery is often highly leveraged. Sometimes the equipment can only be worked on by the dealer. Some dealers wanted to make sure they got all the maintenance money. They wrote into their sales contracts that “only” the dealers can do maintenance on the machinery. Farmers work on a small profit margin. Many are skilled enough to work on their own equipment.
Montana Senator John Tester (D), a farmer, passes a bill allowing farmers to continue to repair their machinery. Senator Ron Johnson crazy talks about mouthwash and violent Antifa members storming the capital with “legitimate political discourse.” Johnson is an absurd embarrassment.
Johnson and the Trump cult care for Trump conspiracies, not for rural America or for children stuck in poverty. Help America. Peacefully vote the cult out of our government.
Dan Holzman, Baraboo