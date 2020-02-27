LETTER: Vote Kristine Snow for Dodge County Circuit Court judge

For judge, I want a judge who will treat all people fairly. I want a judge that will apply the law, and not act as a legislator. I want a judge with common sense. Someone with real life experience who knows how a decision will affect individuals, business owners and other interested parties, outside of the courtroom. I want a judge who will be fair and act independent of partisan politics. But most of all I want a judge that has experience in many areas of law, so that she does not have a huge learning curve on a case that is important to me or my neighbors.