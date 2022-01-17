LETTER: Vote Little for mayor

I'm excited for Kyle Little to run for mayor for the city of Portage. I have been a homeowner in Portage for 14 years. While I enjoy living here I feel that Portage hasn't gone backwards over the years but it lacks a new approach to moving our city forward overall. We as a community need to invest into our city. Not only funds but also bring people together and volunteering their time. Kyle has demonstrated with getting Portage a very nice skate park that he brings people together to better our community; that he has strong organizational skills and takes pride in our city. Over the years Kyle has been a huge advocate for the skate park. Even during some challenging times Kyle has keept his head high to help reach the skate park's goal and ultimately help improve Portage. Kyle will bring the new spark this city needs to it's leadership. He will bring new ideas and a different approach to getting us to improve our community together. I look forward to his upcoming campaign for mayor.