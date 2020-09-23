LETTER: Vote Lowery for assembly

Abby Lowery has been a trustee on the DeForest Village Board for three years. Now she’s running to represent the 37th Assembly District in the state Legislature. The district includes various communities in southern Dodge County like Lowell and Reeseville. I believe of those running she’s the most qualified person for the job. Lowery has been elected a village trustee twice, and each time made the effort to knock on as many doors as possible to get input. Both times she’s received the highest number of votes.As a volunteer, she’s a Meals on Wheels driver, serves on the library and DaneCom boards, and previously was chair of the Housing Authority. I know she cares about citizen input and working for what matters most to them.