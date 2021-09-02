LETTER: Vote Marklein out of office

Did you know, in at least one-way, Sen. Howard Marklein is further right, and considerably less forthright than Donald Trump?

In common with Tucker Carlson, Marklein refuses to reveal if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Under normal circumstances, this would be a problem. But right now, it is potentially catastrophic.

There is overwhelming evidence that the risks associated with the vaccines are minute, and that the vaccines are highly effective against severe disease caused by the pandemic. They are a critical tool in our fight against this horrific virus. But, many Wisconsin residents need to be convinced of this. At least some of those residents would listen to Sen. Marklein if he declared his belief in the safety, efficacy, and vital importance of the vaccines. In short, he could save lives. But, he refuses to do it.

Of course, it is extremely improbable that he hasn’t received the shots. Assuming he has, there is only one way I can account for his obstinate silence - he prefers staying in power to saving lives. I cannot think of a more compelling reason for voting him out at the first opportunity.

David Frank, Spring Green