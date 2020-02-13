LETTER: Vote misbehaving supervisors off Sauk County Board

What is happening with the Sauk County Board of Supervisors is not pretty. A handful of obstructionists are doing all they can do to stop the board from doing the county’s business. There is very little collaboration, civility or respect. Some supervisors are behaving very poorly. They speak out of turn, stall with irrelevant questions, use political obstruction tactics, bully and do about everything they can think of to make sure the meetings do not move forward at a reasonable pace.

That is what they do at the open meeting which is on video. What do they do in closed session? I can only imagine.

Look at the videos of the last couple of meetings. The videos are on the Sauk County website. The video of Feb. 7 is a real education. The board was supposed to go into closed session to discuss the latest fiasco. It took them about two hours to make it to the closed session. You be the judge of your representative.

If your supervisor is misbehaving, you can vote him off the Sauk County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo