I hope you will cast your vote for Rob Nelson, who is running unopposed, for Baraboo's next mayor. I knew him as an acquaintance for a long time, before we were at the same place, at the same time, enough for me to come to know him a bit better. His earnest interest in the community, quiet and successful work on challenging tasks, and ability to expand horizons for those around him, make him an excellent choice-- worth making a check in the box next to his name.