LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I am not a Baraboo resident, but I readily recognize that choices made by neighboring communities will affect me. I frequently shop, visit and do business in Baraboo. I have always been amazed at how when small city and village downtowns across the country are boarding up the windows, Baraboo continues to prosper. I do not believe this occurs by happenstance. I think it is a result of community commitment and solid, knowledgeable community leadership.