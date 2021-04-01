LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I am not a Baraboo resident, but I readily recognize that choices made by neighboring communities will affect me. I frequently shop, visit and do business in Baraboo. I have always been amazed at how when small city and village downtowns across the country are boarding up the windows, Baraboo continues to prosper. I do not believe this occurs by happenstance. I think it is a result of community commitment and solid, knowledgeable community leadership.
In the years to come, communities like Baraboo will face unprecedented challenges. The community will be called upon to make important decisions on a broad variety of issues. Those decisions will impact the community for years to come. An inclusive transparent process is essential. It will require a smart leader willing to set aside any personal agendas, and listen to the community. Rob Nelson is a great choice for Baraboo’s new mayor.
Jeff Nania, Portage