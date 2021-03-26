LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I'm supporting Rob Nelson for mayor of Baraboo and am asking you to vote for him on April 6. As a small business owner, he knows what it takes to balance the need to invest in a vibrant community, keep up with the required maintenance of the city, and manage finances in order to keep property taxes and fees in check. He is well known as an unselfish contributor to community efforts to help those in need and promote a vibrant city. But most of all, he cares about the community and will give all of us a voice in what is important to keep our city thriving. Join me in voting for Nelson for mayor.