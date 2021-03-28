LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I strongly endorse Rob Nelson as the next mayor of Baraboo. During my years in Baraboo I knew him as a colleague, a fellow business owner, and a good friend. In my years in the state legislature, Nelson was a valued advisor on local and state issues. He is one of those rare people who is willing to disagree with his friends and who can find common ground with everyone, even the people who don't agree with him. He is an independent thinker who will work hard for what's best for citizens.