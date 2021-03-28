LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I strongly endorse Rob Nelson as the next mayor of Baraboo. During my years in Baraboo I knew him as a colleague, a fellow business owner, and a good friend. In my years in the state legislature, Nelson was a valued advisor on local and state issues. He is one of those rare people who is willing to disagree with his friends and who can find common ground with everyone, even the people who don't agree with him. He is an independent thinker who will work hard for what's best for citizens.
As a small business owner downtown he understands well what makes Baraboo work. And I know firsthand just how hard that boy can squeeze a nickel. He's frugal with his own money and he'll be just as frugal when it comes to spending your taxes. I can't think of a better person to lead Baraboo into the next decade. Your vote for Nelson is a vote for a vibrant future for one of America's best small towns.
Fred Clark, Madison