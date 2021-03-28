 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I strongly endorse Rob Nelson as the next mayor of Baraboo. During my years in Baraboo I knew him as a colleague, a fellow business owner, and a good friend. In my years in the state legislature, Nelson was a valued advisor on local and state issues. He is one of those rare people who is willing to disagree with his friends and who can find common ground with everyone, even the people who don't agree with him. He is an independent thinker who will work hard for what's best for citizens.

As a small business owner downtown he understands well what makes Baraboo work. And I know firsthand just how hard that boy can squeeze a nickel. He's frugal with his own money and he'll be just as frugal when it comes to spending your taxes. I can't think of a better person to lead Baraboo into the next decade. Your vote for Nelson is a vote for a vibrant future for one of America's best small towns.

Fred Clark, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I'm supporting Rob Nelson for mayor of Baraboo and am asking you to vote for him on April 6. As a small business owner, he knows what it takes…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Thome

I encourage you to write in Nancy Thome for the open seat on the Baraboo School Board in the April 6 election. Alex Schenck is running unoppos…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Thurow

As a resident of District 9 for more than 45 years, I want to take this opportunity to publicly endorse incumbent, Mary Kathleen Thurow, for a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News