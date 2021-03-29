LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor
I am endorsing Rob Nelson as the next mayor for the city of Baraboo. Nelson has certainly exhibited a passion for our community and has given …
I'm supporting Rob Nelson for mayor of Baraboo and am asking you to vote for him on April 6. As a small business owner, he knows what it takes…
I encourage you to write in Nancy Thome for the open seat on the Baraboo School Board in the April 6 election. Alex Schenck is running unoppos…
I strongly endorse Rob Nelson as the next mayor of Baraboo. During my years in Baraboo I knew him as a colleague, a fellow business owner, and…
Teachers' unions don’t care about our children. These are the people who encourage gender “transitions” and pitch “our country is racist” to y…
On March 18, I was leaving Walmart when a lady entering yelled loudly at me, “Wear a Mask!” As she hurried past, I turned and told her the gov…
On April 6, voters in the Reedsburg School District can select new members for the school board - JR Colvin and Sonny Hyde. They have resided …
First, I sincerely would like to express my gratitude to all who have reached out with questions and comments regarding my bid to serve you as…
In my role as Juneau County district attorney, I discovered a discrepancy in Wis. Stat. 940.20(1g), which is the statute that governs any batt…
I urge voters to consider Dr. Deb Kerr in the April 6 election for superintendent of public instruction. Her 40 years of experience in educati…