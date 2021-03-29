 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor
LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I'm voting for Rob Nelson as Baraboo Mayor. I've known him my whole life as a neighbor and a small business owner, and I know that he's committed to transparent government and putting the people of Baraboo first. Vote Nelson for Mayor on April 6.

Kendall Roland, Baraboo

