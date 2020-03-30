LETTER: Vote Nelson for Sauk County Board

We are facing and will continue to face challenges that were previously unheard of. While the federal government will get most of the headlines, the reality is that the government entity that most affects us is the one that is closest to home. In the very near future, we will find that leadership at the local level will have more direct impact on us and our families than ever before.

We need to choose our leaders wisely. Rob Nelson is a wise choice. I've had the opportunity to work with him on natural resource issues for several years, and more recently as an author. He brings honesty, integrity and intelligence to the table. As a successful small-business owner, he understands firsthand the importance of fiscal responsibility. In addition, he keenly understands the value of community and has been a strong and effective supporter of Downtown Baraboo.

In my opinion, his greatest skill is his ability to work cooperatively towards a solution even in the face of adversity. Nelson is a great choice for District 18.

Jeff Nania, Portage