LETTER: Vote Nico for Dodgeland School Board

The Dodgeland School District has a contested race for its at-large board seat with the retirement of board member Tony Cox, who has served this district for many years. Thank you for your service and your dedication.

I would like to personally recommend Carla Nico; every resident of the district is eligible to vote for her. She has a desire to make Dodgeland schools reach the next level on “The Road to a Better Tomorrow.” I also serve on the Dodgeland School Board and know how challenging these current times are and the recent uncertainty of the norm is. I know she has the ability and the desire to make decisions that are in the best interest of our community, our citizens and most important our Dodgeland students.