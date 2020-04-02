LETTER: Vote Nico for Dodgeland School Board

The Dodgeland School District has a contested race for its at-large board seat with the retirement of board member Tony Cox, who has served this district for many years. Thank you for your service and your dedication.
I would like to personally recommend Carla Nico; every resident of the district is eligible to vote for her. She has a desire to make Dodgeland schools reach the next level on “The Road to a Better Tomorrow.” I also serve on the Dodgeland School Board and know how challenging these current times are and the recent uncertainty of the norm is. I know she has the ability and the desire to make decisions that are in the best interest of our community, our citizens and most important our Dodgeland students.
On April 7, please get out and vote, remember social distancing, stay safe and vote for Nico -- the best candidate for the Dodgeland School District.
Andrew Oemig, Lowell
