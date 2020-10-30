LETTER: Vote 'no' on Mauston school referendum

Twenty years ago, with about 1,650 students, a referendum passed in the Mauston School District authorizing a new 217,000 square foot high school and several upgrades to other buildings adding to the total square footage. Today, with about 200 fewer students, the school board is asking for another $54.8 million. We could close Westside School and still have more square feet of school space than before the high school was built.

After the last referendum, Mauston tax rate zoomed to second highest in the state. Since then, we often spent more than $1,000 above the state average per student. This extra spending is not reflected in Mauston students’ mediocre performance on standardized tests.

This referendum is being sold as costing “only” another $9 per thousand of assessed evaluation, but if one considers the savings should the referendum fail, the real cost is about $18 per thousand. Now, we are early into an economic downturn that is likely to be longer and more severe than the last. Given economic uncertainty, high taxes in Mauston, and that we have spent and continue to spend significantly more than the state average per student, it is a poor time to add to the tax burden. Vote “no.”

Ken Van Doren, Mauston