LETTER: Vote no on pipeline upgrade

My family and I camped in the Upper Peninsula and lower Michigan. I remember driving over the mighty Mackinac Bridge, being amazed that, through the surface 100 feet below, I could see another 60 feet down through the clear waters of Lake Huron. The beaches and campgrounds along this region are paradise.

The Straits of Mackinac link Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. These lakes supply drinking water to millions of people, provide habitat for many species of plants and animals, and support the region’s recreation and fishing sectors. Line 5 splits into two pipelines that run along the bottom of the straits, uncovered and liable to leak into the surrounding water. A spill here would be catastrophic. The complex currents are very strong and shift directions frequently. Oil would disperse rapidly and spread across great distances. In fact, a single spill could contaminate up to 150 miles of shoreline, harm 47 species of concern and nearly 100 square miles of unique habitats.