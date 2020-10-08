LETTER: Vote out Republican legislators for virus response

Wisconsin is a virus hotspot just in time for flu season. If you are voting for Republican legislators, please ask yourselves some important questions: What if the Fitzgerald/Vos “leadership” and all of their faithful followers had not sued to stop the governor’s Safer at Home and Badger Bounce Back plans? What if they were not currently trying to stop the mask order? What is the Republican plan to protect the health and welfare of Wisconsin citizens? What if they had convened to work with the governor and doctors on a bipartisan plan that could have prevented our hotspot status? Why is public health a partisan issue?