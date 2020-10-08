 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote out Republican legislators for virus response
LETTER

Wisconsin is a virus hotspot just in time for flu season. If you are voting for Republican legislators, please ask yourselves some important questions: What if the Fitzgerald/Vos “leadership” and all of their faithful followers had not sued to stop the governor’s Safer at Home and Badger Bounce Back plans? What if they were not currently trying to stop the mask order? What is the Republican plan to protect the health and welfare of Wisconsin citizens? What if they had convened to work with the governor and doctors on a bipartisan plan that could have prevented our hotspot status? Why is public health a partisan issue?

How many of the more than 1,400 deaths in Wisconsin could have been prevented if we had followed health experts’ advice? How many more of us will die this winter? How much better could our economy have become if more of us felt safe enough to shop, travel, and dine out? Can voters send a message by voting out our irresponsible Republican legislators?

Debbie Kinder, Wisconsin Dells

