LETTER: Vote Retzlaff, Almeida and Westphal

What’s the mechanism in place that would enable “fair comparisons” between schools? What’s the range of avenues for citizens to access school performance data both offline and online? What’s the critical data that would allow citizens to ensure financial and pedagogical accountability? All these questions are critical to a transparent school district but how do we get there?

We need to train school management committees, teachers, parents and selected community groups on how data can be used to demand accountability. Priority needs to be made for data that is relevant to both students and parents so they can be encouraged to take part in school accountability efforts.

I know of only one school board candidate who's actually talking about district transparency and that’s Ross Retzlaff. I think the term “common sense” gets used too often but I can't think of a better term to describe him.

If you believe that school district transparency should be a requirement and easily accessible, please come out to vote for Ross Retzlaff, Leo Almeida and Heather Wesphal on April 6.

Linda Rothgery, Reedsburg