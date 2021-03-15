 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Retzlaff, Westphal and Almeida for Reedsburg School Board
LETTER: Vote Retzlaff, Westphal and Almeida for Reedsburg School Board

We’ve recently found out that our high school principal will be proposing to our school board to make Wednesdays a non-school day permanently. He’s personally stated that this school year had more F’s and less engagement from students with three days of virtual, if the board accepts this proposal we can expect to see one-third of that next year. Our high school principal called the proposal “a true game-changer,” we’ve all experienced that sort of change and it didn’t work out well for most.

I’m one of those parents that has had to balance my small business and the needs of my children due to this virtual learning instructional model. Aside from the impact on my small business, I’ve had to watch my kiddos suffer from this unnecessary learning model.

Ross Retzlaff, Heather Westphal and Leo Almeida have all been advocating for full-time in-person learning five days a week since September 2020.

If you have kids or not, if you care about our kids in our community, please vote Retzlaff, Westphal and Almeida on April 6. They put our kids first.

Andrea Brown, Reedsburg

