LETTER: Vote Sempf for circuit court judge in Dodge County

It has been our honor to work with Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf for the last seven years in the district attorney’s office. As the victim/witness coordinators for Dodge County and members of the Wisconsin Victim/Witness Professionals Association, we have the privilege of endorsing ADA Sempf for Circuit Court judge.

As a prosecutor with a specialty in sensitive crimes, Sempf has worked with hundreds of the most vulnerable people in Dodge County. He has worked endlessly ensuring the dignity and voice of every victim is heard.

ADA Sempf has been a member of the Sexual Assault Response Team and Domestic Abuse Response Team with us. He helped guide our team in creating a lethality assessment to better help professionals assess the needs and risks of victims of crime. Not only is ADA Sempf the best choice to make sure the punishment fits the crime, he is the best choice to make sure the voice of the victims are heard at sentencing.

The integrity and dedication that ADA Sempf has shown in following the professional code of ethics and law, certainly makes him the best candidate in this election for Dodge County Circuit Court judge.

Cayla Her, Hustisford