LETTER: Vote Sempf for judge

Jim Sempf has been my colleague for nearly ten years. His opponent correctly believes that “experience matters.” That is why Sempf is the better candidate for circuit court judge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Circuit court judges preside over jury trials. Kris Snow is primarily an office attorney and has tried two jury trials in her entire career. Sempf has tried in excess of 40 jury trials. He is a trial attorney who excels in the dynamic and fast-paced environment of a courtroom, the arena in which he has been competing and winning for the past 14 years. He has the ability and experience to preside in the courtroom.

Sempf and I share the sensitive crimes caseload for Dodge County and I know him well. He is very intelligent, has a phenomenal memory, has a lightning-fast learning curve, and handles a heavy workload. He has spent the last 14 years enforcing the law and protecting the public safety. He is an outstanding prosecutor and he will be an excellent judge. Please join me in voting for Sempf on April 7.

Yolanda Tienstra, Beaver Dam